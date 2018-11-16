November 16, 2018

HERE’S HOW THE FORD FAMILY LOST CONTROL OF THE FOUNDATION BEARING ITS NAME: Can you guess which member of the Ford family said this? “I was young, inexperienced, and stupid. I just muffed it. It got out of control and stayed out of control. And now it’s gone, of course.”

Those words were spoken by Henry Ford II in the 1980s, according to Ken Braun, writing in an excellent analysis of the Ford Foundation recently published by the Capital Research Center.

Old Henry Ford put middle America on affordable, versatile wheels. Sadly, the foundation he began as a hospital has in the decades since devoted hundreds of millions of dollars from his enterprise’s profits to putting Middle America into the poor house. Braun’s analysis is part of the essential background for knowing why we are where are as a nation.