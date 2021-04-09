April 9, 2021

HELEN TRIED IT: There is a book listed at Helen’s Page that I read a while back called Before I Go: Preparing Your Affairs for Your Heirs. I have it sitting on one of my bookshelves and have used it from time to time to help me update a list of important information in case someone in my family needs it. It is not a very uplifting topic but the book is really good at helping you organize your financial and important documents to help your family in case you become sick or die. Though I don’t recommend the topic, I do think the book is worth a read if you ever wondered what kinds of things like bills, insurance, finances etc. your family needs to know about if something does happen to you. (Bumped)