April 9, 2021

HELEN TRIED IT: There is a book listed at Helen’s Page that I read a while back called Before I Go: Preparing Your Affairs for Your Heirs. I have it sitting on one of my bookshelves and have used it from time to time to help me update a list of important information in case someone in my family needs it. It is not a very uplifting topic but the book is really good at helping you organize your financial and important documents to help your family in case you become sick or die. Though I don’t recommend the topic, I do think the book is worth a read if you ever wondered what kinds of things like bills, insurance, finances etc. your family needs to know about if something does happen to you. (Bumped)

Posted by Helen Smith at 7:50 am
