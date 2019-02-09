February 9, 2019

HEADING BACK TO THE GOOD OLE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TODAY! If you are reading this post early Saturday morning, I’m on a United Airlines flight heading north to Houston, then to Dulles International Airport outside of the nation’s capital and finally back home in Maryland.

It’s been an amazing week in Puebla, Mexico, for many reasons, but, as great as this 19th annual Friendship Baptist Church (FBC) mission has been, it will be so good to sleep in my own bed tonight.

American generosity and selfless Christian service to others is best displayed when it’s done entirely out of the heart and given with absolutely no strings attached. In case you want to know more about why the 2019 mission was such a success, find out more here, here, here, here, here, here and here.