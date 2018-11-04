November 4, 2018

HAS MANCHIN GIVEN UP? He says he will vote against a proposed amendment to the West Virginia constitution that would make it illegal to use state tax dollars to support abortion, according to Washington Free Beacon’s Bill McMorris.

Either Manchin thinks he’s so far ahead of his Republican opponent, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morissey, that opposing the amendment won’t prevent his re-election. Or Manchin’s internal polls have picked up the Trump effect and he knows Tuesday is not going to be a good day for him.