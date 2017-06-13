June 13, 2017

HACKING THAAD: The U.S. Army’s THAAD anti-ballistic missile battery in South Korea is a major target for North Korean, Chinese and Russian hackers.

The army knows it has a major problem with cyber protection as do the other services (air force, navy and marines). This was made clear after U.S. Army established its first Cyber Protection Brigade in late 2014. There were plans to create two more brigades by 2016. That did not happen because the army in particular and the military in general could not create or recruit enough qualified personnel. There were other problems but the key difficulty was a shortage of qualified people to staff the key units; the cyber protection team.