GREGG ALLMAN HAS DIED: Complications from liver cancer killed him. He will be buried in the same cemetery in Macon, Georgia, as his brother, Duane, and Allman Brothers Band bassist, Berry Oakley. Gregg Allman wrote Whipping Post, a song I admire.

I see Glenn posted on this previously, after I read his post about mysterious the Australian SOS and went elsewhere online. Here’s the wikipedia on Whipping Post.