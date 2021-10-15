October 15, 2021
FOSSILS AND FAKE NEWS: When the facts don’t fit the Left’s political narrative, they ignore them or just make up new ones. It turns out, according to Science Uprising, that happens on the Left’s evolutionist front, too.
FOSSILS AND FAKE NEWS: When the facts don’t fit the Left’s political narrative, they ignore them or just make up new ones. It turns out, according to Science Uprising, that happens on the Left’s evolutionist front, too.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.