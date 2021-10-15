«
October 15, 2021

FOSSILS AND FAKE NEWS: When the facts don’t fit the Left’s political narrative, they ignore them or just make up new ones. It turns out, according to Science Uprising, that happens on the Left’s evolutionist front, too.

Posted by Mark Tapscott
