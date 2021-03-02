March 2, 2021

FORMER NYT REPORTER SAYS BAQUET PRESSURED HIM TO RESIGN: Donald McNeil is a Pulitzer-nominated former New York Times reporter who became a victim of Cancel Culture last year after being accused of using the N-word.

His account in Medium of the events of the day he first learned of the Daily Beast story that prompted his departure from the Grey Lady includes this poignant passage: “From the very beginning, I misread the situation. I was blasé about the Beast email. The Times was in full freakout message-control mode.”

I suspect such naivete in a veteran journalist about the true nature of Cancel Culture and the character of the players involved is typical of its victims, but McNeil’s account is especially worth reading because of the detail and candor he provides. The manner in which one can be defenseless against baseless charges ought to shock us all.