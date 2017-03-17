March 17, 2017

FEDERAL JUDGE IN WASHINGTON STATE DOESN’T EXTEND HIS ORIGINAL INJUNCTION AGAINST TRUMP TRAVEL BAN:

A federal judge in Washington state whose order blocked President Donald Trump’s first so-called “travel ban” last month on Thursday refused to apply that hold to a second, revised order. The second order remains blocked by a different judge’s ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the second order temporarily restricting entry to the United States from some predominantly Muslim nations was different enough from the initial order that his injunction shouldn’t carry over.