May 6, 2021

FACTS YOU LIKELY DON’T KNOW ABOUT JERUSALEM: It is holy to three faiths, but as Jeff Dunetz points out on The Lid, there is much more about the city that most people don’t know. For instance, Jerusalem has been conquered and reconquered but did you know this about one of those conquests?

“It is noteworthy that an earlier capture of Jerusalem by the Greek-Egyptian King Ptolemy, son of Lagus, provided an opportunity for the obscure Agatharchides of Cnidus (second century BCE) to remark about the fact that the people of Jerusalem, who inhabited the most strongly fortified of cities, lost their city because they would not defend it on the Sabbath,” Dunetz writes.

And why am I pointing this out? Because Sunday, May 9 is an important day in modern history:

“Sunday night, May 9th, 2021 begins the day-long Israeli holiday called Yom Yerushalayim, which celebrates the reunification of the holy city during the six-day war in 1967, It’s a day that should be celebrated by Muslims, Christians, and Jews as the city is holy to those faiths. And unlike before 1967, when the city was occupied by Jordan, under Israeli rule holy sites are open to all faiths.”