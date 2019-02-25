February 25, 2019

FACT FILES ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST GILLIBRAND: It’s received virtually no coverage in the Mainstream Media, but the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“On February 5th, 2019, Senator Gillibrand posted a political fundraising tweet requesting readers ‘chip in $5 so we can put an end to this’ using a video of her on the House floor during the State of the Union address,” FACT told the committee in a letter earlier this month.

“Presumably Senator Gillibrand is aware of her ethics violation because she later removed the tweet after raising funds in violation of ethics rules, all of which should be returned,” FACT continued.

I have no doubt that, since this matter has now been brought to their attention, The New York Times, Washington Post, et. al. will even today remedy this serious oversight in their 2020 Democratic presidential nomination campaign coverage. Oh, and I will surely see a couple of pigs flying over my backyard tomorrow, too!