February 22, 2021

FACEBOOK MORE RESPONSIBLE FOR JAN 6 THAN PARLER: Rachel Bovard dug into the flood of Mainstream Media (MSM) reporting accusing Parler of being the social media of choice for organizers of the January 6 Capitol riot. Here’s what she found:

“Of the 223 charging documents, 73 reference posts on Facebook as evidence, 24 reference posts YouTube, 20 single out Instagram posts (owned by Facebook), and only eight highlight posts on Parler.

“Was Parler involved? Yes. Was the platform the virtual Bat Cave of Incitement and Violence that Apple, Google, Amazon, and thoroughly un-critical press reporting made it out to be? Hardly. If any single platform can be fingered as the favorite of the rioters, it appears to be Facebook.”

Bovard has more, much more and, boy, is it damaging to the MSM and Big Tech.