November 1, 2021

F-WORD OFTEN HEARD IN BIDEN WHITE HOUSE: No, not that one, this one – “Forget.” It’s a punchline on SNL, so things must be really dire for His Fraudulency. And if that’s not bad enough, the latest Issue & Insights/TIPP Survey finds 58 percent of respondents aren’t convinced Joe Biden is “mentally sharp.”

Here’s how that number breaks out: 36.9 percent sharply disagree that he is all there, 13.6 percent somewhat disagree and 7.2 percent aren’t sure. With SNL punchlines and poll numbers like those, Kamala may be in the big chair in the big office sooner than expected.