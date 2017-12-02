December 2, 2017

FLASHBACK: “Ted Kennedy Made Secret Overtures to Russia to Prevent Ronald Reagan’s Re-Election.” From The Daily Signal in 2016:

Kennedy then offered up the possibility of having top media personalities such as Walter Cronkite, Barbara Walters, and Elton Raul, president of the board of the ABC television network, travel to Moscow to do television interviews with Andropov.

Everything old is new again. Except it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump does not have the social currency with today’s media elites to arrange favorable coverage of anything, with the possible exception of Fox News.