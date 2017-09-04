September 4, 2017

EMBRACE THE SUCK ALERT: Second Edition pre-order page at Amazon. Dig the new cover.

I like the publisher’s sales pitch:

With more than 500 definitions Embrace the Suck is the perfect gift for the soldier, sailor, marine, or airman in your life—or for the Beltway Clerk** who yearns to speak like one.

Then the publisher gives you the definition:

**Derisive term for a Washington political operative or civilian political hatchet man. May refer to so-called “Washington defense experts” who’ve never served in the armed forces.

Yes, a swamp critter.

It’ll be out in December as a paperback.