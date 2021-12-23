December 23, 2021

DON SURBER: She’s right. They don’t treat Kamala like a male VP.

The New York Times chivalrously defended Kamala today with a lengthy story on her vice presidency. The spin is Biden used her to get elected and now wishes to discard her. Duh. Paragraph 13 caught my eye, “Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, all of whom were white and male. She also has confided in them about the difficulties she is facing with the intractable issues in her portfolio, such as voting rights and the root causes of migration. The White House has pushed back against scathing criticism on both fronts, for what activists say is a lack of attention.” True. Spiro Agnew never made the cover of Vogue.

On the other hand as Ace writes, “Kamala, if you were a white man, you would be running title checks in a real estate office:”

A friend said about the “I did that!” gas pump stickers that Brandon is seeing levels of contempt, disgust, and pure disregard that even Obama didn’t. Maybe, but then, Obama demonstrated that if you publicly show him contempt, you’ll be fired: remember the rodeo clown who dared do what American citizens had done for 250 years before– he made fun of the sitting president. He was immediately fired. Obama could have stepped in and been a statesman and said, “Now, now, come on, people are allowed to make fun of the president; let’s not punish a man for exercising a time-honored right.” He did not. He wanted that man made to be an object lesson. He wanted it known throughout America that you dared to insult him at your very grave peril. But yes, we are seeing higher levels of open mockery and contempt for Biden. Such as the “Let’s go Brandon” chant at public events and its more vulgar cousin. Remember how the leftwing media used to claim that criticism of Obama could only be explained as racism? So what’s animated the Let’s Go Brandon phenomenon? A resurgence of Anti-Irish Animus? And note that the media used to shriek that we could not insult or sport fun about Obama because it was “racist.” They can’t make that claim with Biden, so now they just say we can’t chant “Let’s Go Brandon” because it’s… um… Because it’s “vulgar.” Because it “coarsens our public discourse.” And of course the media would never abide any vulgar coarsening of our public discourse.

Semi-serious question: Is Harris even aware of the FJB/Let’s Go Brandon chants that Biden has received? Given the self-centered bubble she exists in, it’s possible she isn’t. It doesn’t appear she’s even been asked about the chants by the DNC-MSM.