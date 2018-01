DOES ‘EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW’ REALLY APPLY TO THE CLINTONS? Judging by what happened in 2017 to former Rep. Corrine Brown of Florida and Kristian Saucier of the U.S. Navy, and James Comey’s Get Out of Jail card in 2016 for the former Secretary of State, the answer would appear to be no. If that is confirmed in 2018, let’s not hear another word from the Left about equality because they’ve enabled the Clintons for nearly three decades.