«
»

July 14, 2021

DID YOU SEE BIDEN’S GAS CAN IN PHILLY? Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told reporters earlier today His Fraudulency (my phrase, not his) “poured gasoline” on the divisive national debate on election reform.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 2:24 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.