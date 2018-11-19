November 19, 2018

DID YOU NOTICE IT SNOWED IN HOUSTON? Yes, Houston, as in Texas. According to the National Weather Service, the home of the NFL Texans got it’s earliest-ever recorded snowfall on November 13. Naturally, the weather pundits there dubbed it “Snow-vember.”

But there’s far more significance to the Houston snowflakes than a mere interesting fact, according to American Thinker’s Brian Joondeph. He cites multiple other instances of unexpectedly early cold in the U.S. and points out that “perhaps the closed-minded climate warriors should entertain another possibility, that the climate is indeed changing, but not in the way they are assuming. Data from NASA suggests it’s global cooling, not warming that we should be concerned about.”

Why, it’s enough to freeze Al Gore at an inconvenient time!

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Are we living in Fallen Angels?