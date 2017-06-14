June 14, 2017

DID THE GUNMAN TARGET REPUBLICANS?:

It appears he did.

The suspected gunman is James T. Hodgkinson III, 66, from Illinois, according to multiple law enforcement sources. President Trump announced that the gunman, who was wounded in a shootout with officers, has died at an area hospital. …As people offered prayers for the victims, a profile of Hodgkinson began to emerge. A Facebook page belonging to a person with the same name includes pictures of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and rhetoric against President Trump.

MORE:

Anger about his own colleagues being attacked was evident in the words of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who, suit in tie, stopped by the crime scene to pray, was viscerally angry about his own colleagues being attacked. “America has bene divided,” he said, “and the center of America is disappearing, and the violence is appearing in the streets, and it’s coming from the left.” Kng did indicate it was impossible to separate the hyperpartisan climate in Washington — especially people protesting President Trump — with Republican members of Congress being gunned down at a baseball scrimmage. “The divisions within the country, people that can’t accept the results of the election that are determined to try to take this country down, take this organization down,” King said. “This city was filled up with demonstrations the day after the inauguration, where you couldn’t drive down the streets.”

All the spelling errors (Kng, etc) are in the Washington Post story. It was written quickly — like a blog post.

Remember, Paul Krugman salaciously politicized a similar homicidal attack on Democrat representative Gabrielle Giffords. He politicized the crime with the intention of smearing Republicans. We are now in a world where leftist Democrats ritually call for the death of President Trump. Krugman and his ilk are a cult of media liars and frauds.

RELATED: Don’t get politicized, says E. J. Montini at The Arizona Republic. Tell it to Paul Krugman first, pal. And we didn’t come together in the Giffords shooting, sir. Refresh your memory. Krugman and his klan separated us.