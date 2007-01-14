January 14, 2017

DEEP CONTEXT ON THE NEWS: How new is the news? Often it isn’t so new. For about five years the StrategyPage webmaster and I have been discussing starting a “Ten Years Ago On StrategyPage” feature. Two years ago a reader said we should have a feature that linked posts and analysis in the archive to current news. I told her we’re a garage band. Who has the time?

But we’re going to give it a try. When I became an Instapundit co-blogger Glenn encouraged me to make use of StrategyPage’s archives to provide readers with background on current defense and international topics.

Modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal is a current topic.

From January 14, 2007: Strategic Weapons: The Cost of Maintaining Missiles: “January 14, 2007: The U.S. Navy will pay about $400,000 a year for maintenance on each of its Trident II D5 SLBM (sea launched ballistic missiles)…”

The decade-old post is about maintenance. It’s short. But it’s a window into what it takes to maintain complex weapons. As time passes maintenance costs increase. Now it’s time to modernize.

Here’s an analysis of cost and consequences of current nuclear arsenal modernization (from The Hill.) And GEN Mattis’ take on the issue.

This archived post from January 18, 2007 is also related to current strategic weapons issues: THAAD Goes Into Production.

A battery of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missiles is now operational on Guam. Note the system’s name has changed but its acronym hasn’t.

I’m not sure how often I’ll have the time to do this, but I’ll try another one tomorrow. Maybe.