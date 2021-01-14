January 14, 2021
DEATH PENALTY ON VIRGINIA’S GREEN MILE: Hans Bader predicts Virginia Democrats will go after life sentences once they do away with the death penalty. And then after they abolish life sentences, they will abolish ….
