January 14, 2021

DEATH PENALTY ON VIRGINIA’S GREEN MILE: Hans Bader predicts Virginia Democrats will go after life sentences once they do away with the death penalty. And then after they abolish life sentences, they will abolish ….

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 6:04 am
