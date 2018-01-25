January 25, 2018

COULD YOU TEXT SOMEBODY EVERY FOUR MINUTES FOR FIVE MONTHS? That’s what FBI Counter-Intelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page did during those now-formerly missing five months. Think about that for a moment:

There are 12,960,000 seconds in five 30-day months.

12,960,000 divided by 50,000 equals a new text message every 259.2 seconds.

That means Strzok and Page texted each other every 4.32 minutes.

Every day of every week of every month for five months!

Give or take a few here and there, of course.

More at LifeZette.