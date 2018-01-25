«

January 25, 2018

COULD YOU TEXT SOMEBODY EVERY FOUR MINUTES FOR FIVE MONTHS? That’s what FBI Counter-Intelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page did during those now-formerly missing five months. Think about that for a moment:

  • There are 12,960,000 seconds in five 30-day months.
  • 12,960,000 divided by 50,000 equals a new text message every 259.2 seconds.
  • That means Strzok and Page texted each other every 4.32 minutes.
  • Every day of every week of every month for five months!
  • Give or take a few here and there, of course.

More at LifeZette.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:43 pm