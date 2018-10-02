October 2, 2018
CONSTRUCTING A CARRIER: The final piece of the underwater hull of the future aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is lowered into place at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding.
