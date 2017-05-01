May 1, 2017

CONFRONTING IRAN: Peter Huessy says Iran’s mullahs are dedicated to “a revolutionary, conquering Islam” and their regime must be stopped.

Iran’s hostile behavior is of a long standing nature, having been initiated in 1979 and continued through this past decade. It is not new and is not a reaction to bad American actions. It is rooted in the very nature of the Iranian regime. Unless we face that reality, our efforts to eliminate Iran’s pursuit of both nuclear weapons and a hegemonic role in the Middle East will be for naught.