October 10, 2020

A HOLIDAY FROM CANCEL CULTURE: Don’t Defend Columbus–Celebrate Him. Dozens of cities have taken down their statues of Columbus, but he and the Italian immigrants who paid for those statues deserve tribute, not blame.

Posted by John Tierney at 2:58 pm
