November 15, 2018

COLD WAR II: GPS jamming came from Kola, Defense Ministry in Norway confirms.

On November 2nd, the Barents Observer published the first news about the jamming of GPS signals in the airspace between Kirkenes and Lyngen. Last Friday, Finnish broadcaster YLE reported about similar warnings issued by aviation authorities to pilots flying over northern Finland.

Birgitte Frisch says it is for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to elaborate on the dialogue with Russian officials about the jamming.

As previously reported by the Barents Observer, the Foreign Ministry brought up the question with Moscow after a similar jamming in March this year and requested Russia to halt such jamming. Last week, Deputy Director of Communication with the Foreign Ministry, Kristin Enstad, was not willing to share with the readers of Barents Observer what was said in the dialoge with Russian authorities.

Lina Lindegaard, press-officer with regional airliner Widerøe, told Barents Observer about one of their flights losing GPS signals.