June 14, 2018

CITIES WITH HIGH NUMBERS OF UNIMMUNIZED CHILDREN: A list of potential disease outbreak hotspots.

The new study is a “good contribution” to the field, said Saad B. Omer, a professor of global health and epidemiology & pediatrics at Emory University.

Omer, who was not involved in the research, said one strength of the work is that the researchers conducted an in-depth analysis of individual states with nonmedical exemptions, which had never been done.

Omer’s own research has shown that states with philosophical exemptions had both higher rates of refusal and higher rates of disease; his study focused on rates of whooping cough. “Clusters of refusal overlap clusters of outbreaks,” he said.