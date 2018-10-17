October 17, 2018

CHINESE WARSHIPS HAVE BECOME MORE AGGRESSIVE IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA: The link takes you to a US Naval Institute commentary on a Centers for Strategic and International Studies panel addressing Chinese navy actions in the contested sea area. There is an embedded video of the panel. The video doesn’t begin until 18:09. (Skip to it, otherwise you’ll see the intro for 18 minutes.) There is an introductory talk by Greg Poling. The panel starts around 48 minutes.

Here are a couple of key comments:

“The risk of accidents has been heightened” if the Chinese are no longer trying to shadow vessels conducting Freedom of Navigation Operations, but trying to impede entry. “That kind of interaction … is certainly dangerous,” but also may be an indication that Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to demonstrate Beijing’s sovereignty in the South China Sea as one facet of increased rivalry between China and the United States diplomatically, economically and militarily across the Indo-Pacific.”

The article is worth reading. I listened to part of the intro speech and the panel. Good stuff — gets into the details.

Chapter Three of my new book, Cocktails from Hell, addresses China’s adventures in the South China Sea and Himalayas. The book comes out in December.