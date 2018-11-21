November 21, 2018

CHINA’S XI HAS NEVER BEFORE FACED SUCH AN OPPONENT: When Chinese Communist Party officials allowed an unprecedented level of economic freedom beginning in 1978, they likely had no idea that four decades later it would produce somebody like billionaire Guo Wengui.

Worth an estimated $28 billion, the exiled Guo announced he is creating the Rule of Law Fund and establishing it with an initial budget of $100 million.

“Guo announced the creation of the fund, which will also be used to finance investigations into Chinese government financial activities and those of its supporters in the West, at press conference in New York City on Tuesday,” according to Washington Free Beacon’s Bill Gertz.

“The former Chinese insider also revealed in a presentation for reporters details on the disappearance, imprisonment, or death of 56 prominent Chinese nationals, including the mysterious death in July of Wang Jian, one of China’s wealthiest business leaders.”

Guo also promised the fund will investigate and expose Chinese spies operating in the U.S. and their corporate enablers. The Left’s George Soros may have finally met a Right match.