May 29, 2020

CHINA SHOWS ITS TRUE TOTALITARIAN COLORS ON HONG KONG: It was always a fable, Issues & Insights reminds us this morning, the idea that by growing closer in trade with the West, Red China would grow more like us politically. Instead, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shrewdly and in so many ways took advantage of our abundant naivety to grow their power and resources.

Now, as they move troops into the disputed border area with India (which is, let us not forget, a nuclear power), lawlessly expands its military presence in the South China Sea, clamps steadily tighter its totalitarian grasp on Hong Kong, moves invasion forces nearer Taiwan, and threatens the U.S. in manifold ways, America faces a new Cold War. We can either face this reality or continue blindly with our liberal globalist fables.