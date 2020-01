CHILD POVERTY IS AT ALL-TIME LOW IN GREEDY, CAPITALIST AMERICA? – Yes, it’s counter-intuitive (if your brain has been through the Left Media’s wash-emote-repeat cycle), but the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) lays out the data.

The IFS’s Angela Rachidi says understanding the flaws in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Official Poverty Measure (OPM) and Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) are the essential first steps to understanding the reality.