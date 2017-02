CARTEL WAR PHOTOS: A new batch of leaked photos purportedly show factions of the Sinaloa cartel preparing for a cartel civil war now that former senior commander Joaquin Guzman has been extradited to the U.S. The photo gallery also includes a section with pictures of Gulf cartel gunmen. I’m linking to the Houston Chronicle/San Antonio Express-News report. The Sinaloa photos are credited to Blog del Narco.