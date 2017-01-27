January 27, 2017

CARLOS SLIM’S ART OF THE DEAL: Will a Trump versus Slim cage match evolve? Stay tuned.

Mexico’s richest man is urging his fellow citizens to unite behind the Mexican government in its negotiations with President Trump, Reuters reports.

In a rare news conference on Friday, telecommunications magnate Carlos Slim called Trump a “great negotiator” and said “the circumstances in the United States are very favorable to Mexico.”

But he also said that Mexico would have to negotiate from a position of strength, and argued the country would be okay if it withdrew from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).