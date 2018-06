BUY THE BEST BOOKS? THAT’S CRAZY TALK — Sarah Hoyt asks, Should Publishers Buy the Best Books or Books By the Right People?

(Yes, that’s right, it’s me, Charlie Martin. I’ll be posting here in the future as well as my usual haunts at PJM. As well as writing for PJM for more than 10 years, I’m a consultant through Flint Hills Group, where I also blog, and tutor computer topics at Wyzant. Come up and see me some time.)