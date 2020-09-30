September 30, 2020

BUFF GETTING A DRINK: A B-52 flies below a KC-135 tanker after refueling above the Mediterranean Sea. You can see the tanker’s fuel probe has not disengaged. The B-52 is flying a Bomber Task Force Europe mission. Photo taken Sept. 16, 2020. Here’s a photo from 2017 of a B-52 being serviced at Minot AFB, North Dakota, just as a storm strikes. Superb lightning display in the background. A fine photo taken by a Senior Airman. This B-52 photo from 2019 is a classic — a B-52 taken out of service in 2008 and stored at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona is being returned to service to replace a B-52 lost in 2016. This StrategyPage Procurement update from May 2019 mentions the plane and discusses the Aerospace Maintenance and Recovery Center, also known as the “boneyard,” at Davis-Monthan. Good background on the AMARC.