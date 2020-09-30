September 30, 2020

BROOKINGS FELLOW WANTS TRUMP’S DEBATE MIKE TURNED OFF: Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck suggests the moderator of the next Trump-Biden debate be allowed to turn off the mike whenever one of the two combatants speaks out of turn.

It’s hard not to think what Kamarck really wants is to turn off Trump’s mike. Note the difference in how she ascribes responsibility, first Trump, then Biden:

“For 90 minutes President Trump repeatedly interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden when it was his turn to speak.”

“Biden was also into the game, frequently talking over Trump. He had no other choice.”

And why did Biden have no other choice? It was Trumps’ fault, of course:

“To stand back would be to appear old, weak and confused — the ‘sleepy Joe’ that Trump wants him to be. And so, for a painfully long 90 minutes we were subjected to a debate that was incoherent.”

So, in the typical contemporary liberal/progressive/socialist/Marxist fashion, the solution is to empower somebody to silence somebody else.