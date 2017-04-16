April 16, 2017

BRITAIN’S FOREIGN SECRETARY ON ASSAD’S CHEMICAL WEAPONS:

Boris Johnson:

“Assad uses chemical weapons because they are not only horrible and indiscriminate. They are also terrifying.

"In that sense he is himself an arch-terrorist, who has caused such an unquenchable thirst for revenge that he can never hope to govern his population again.

“He is literally and metaphorically toxic, and it is time Russia awoke to that fact. They still have time to be on the right side of the argument.”