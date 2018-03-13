March 13, 2018

BRITAIN AND U.S. DEMAND ANSWERS FROM RUSSIA ABOUT THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF A FORMER SPY:

May demanded to know why a Russian-made nerve agent was used in the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter earlier this month. Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, were found slumped on a bench following the attack and remain in critical condition, officials said.

Earlier, May said it was “highly likely” Moscow was responsible for the March 4 attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire, because the poison was part of a group of military-grade nerve agents — known as Novichok — developed by Russia.

“Either this was a direct action by the Russian state against our country, or the Russian government lost control of its potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others,” she said.