BOOTS ON THE GROUND BATTLING THE ISLAMIC STATE: A U.S. Army artillery unit shells Islamic State fighters in positions near al-Qaim, Iraq. The U.S. unit is supporting Iraqi forces. Obama said he wouldn’t put American boots on the ground in his coalition war against the Islamic State. Obama lied. The artillerymen are wearing boots.

