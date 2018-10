BOOK REVIEW: Warfare in Neolithic Europe: An Archeological and Anthropological Analysis, by Julian Maxwell Heath.

Archaeologist Heath, author of Warfare in Prehistoric Britain and other works, takes on the long-standing claim that Neolithic peoples were peaceful agriculturalists living in harmony with nature.

Heath’s book sounds a lot like Lawrence Keeley’s War Before Civilization (1996). And there is nothing wrong with that. There’s a link to Heath’s book at the end the review.