April 29, 2020

BLUE ANGELS AND THUNDERBIRDS SALUTE HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS: The U.S. military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons overfly the New York City area, from Long Island to northern New Jersey. Photo taken April 28, 2020

Posted by Austin Bay at 12:50 pm
