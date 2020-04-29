April 29, 2020
BLUE ANGELS AND THUNDERBIRDS SALUTE HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS: The U.S. military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons overfly the New York City area, from Long Island to northern New Jersey. Photo taken April 28, 2020
