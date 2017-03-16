March 16, 2017

BIPARTISAN CONGRESSIONAL ROAD TRIP, TEXAS TO DC: The snowstorm disrupted airline flights, so two Texas congressmen rented a car and drove — for 36 hours. They streamed some of their conversations.

What began as a travel headache ended in a bipartisan bromance after two Texas congressmen, one Republican and one Democrat, launched a 36-hour road trip after flights to Washington were canceled and broadcast the journey on Facebook. The whole thing began when Reps. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, and Will Hurd, R-San Antonio, became stranded in the Lonestar State due to the mass flight cancellations up and down the East Coast due to this week’s snowstorm. Both men were in jeopardy of missing Capitol Hill votes and hatched the plan to rent a car and drive together to the Capitol. The two men began broadcasting the trip, and their far-reaching conversations about everything from health care policy to doughnuts, on Facebook Live. They took questions from the thousands of users who peeked in on the broadcast and aired policy agreements, and disagreements.

O’Rourke and Hurd even got a phone call from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy who promised to get them a place to park and to keep votes on legislation open as long as he could.

Sure, this is great PR for both of them. It also sounds like they made the best of a difficult situation and had some fun in the process.