January 29, 2021

BILLY GRAHAM IS SPINNING IN HIS GRAVE: A piece published by Christianity Today and written by Anglican priest Tish Harrison Warren claims the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot “was in large part brought to us by the white, evangelical church.” Sooner or later, it always comes down to race with these people.

One can only imagine what Graham, who founded CT in the 1950s to be the formidable voice of conservative biblical Christianity, would say were he alive to read such nonsense as appears in his magazine today. It’s no coincidence that the same mentality that produces analyses like Warren’s is also pushing for the ouster of Franklin Graham as the chief of the Graham Crusade and Samaritan’s Purse.

No need to imagine what I have to say about Warren’s ravings, however, as my VIP column on it can be found in the Culture section of PJ Media. If you haven’t yet opened your VIP account, this particular column would be a good reason to do so, and you will find many, many more reasons in the days ahead to be glad you did, thanks to PJM’s masterful stable of writers. Just be sure to use the TAPSCOTT coupon code for a nice discount.