September 26, 2021

BILL MAHER AND WHOOPI GOLDBERG ARE TRADING SHOTS OVER THE “BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM” AND I AM HERE FOR IT:

“I am what you might call an old-school liberal who was brought up with the crazy idea that segregating by race is bad. That’s what I was talking about. Again, when it comes to an anthem, it doesn’t have to be the one we currently use. But it has to be just one. You know, because it’s a national anthem. And symbols of unity matter. And purposefully fragmenting things by race reinforces a terrible message: That we are two nations hopelessly drifting apart from each other. That’s not where we were even 10 years ago, and it’s not where we should be now.”

Well said, Bill. You’re up, Whoop.