January 27, 2017

BIDI BIDI SETTLEMENT CAMP IN UGANDA: Relief organizations say it’s either the largest or second-largest refugee camp in the world. The camp opened the first week of August 2016.

Just 6 months old, this camp is known as the biggest settlement camp in the world, housing 270,000 or one-fifth of the over 1.3 million displaced people in South Sudan. This means that for the people fleeing war and pestilence, all roads lead to Bidi Bidi camp Uganda, just 40km away from the South Sudan-Uganda border.

The camp exists because of the violence and anarchy in South Sudan. In late December 2016 I contributed to an update on the war. Many South Sudanese fear a “Rwanda-like” genocide. Per my comment of December 27, they have a case.

Here’s a report on Bidi Bidi from September 2016. You can see why some reports call it a “pop up” city.

More here on current conditions at Bidi Bidi.