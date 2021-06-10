June 10, 2021

BIDEN IS REFILLING THE BUREAUCRATIC SWAMP: President Donald Trump’s executive order making it easier to fire incompetent bureaucrats was a major step toward accountability in the federal career civil service.

Now, according to James Sherk of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), His Fraudulency, by repealing Trump’s order, is putting the bureaucrats back in charge. Is this significant for everyday Americans? You bet it is and Sherk aptly explains why:

“With a protected bureaucracy, Americans can vote for whatever policies they want — but they only get them if the bureaucracy agrees. Trump ran on draining the swamp. Biden is now refilling it.”

Sherk is exactly right. I saw this up close and personal during my years in Reagan era serving as a political appointee at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) under Director Donald Devine.

Devine’s “Political Management of the Bureaucracy: A Guide to Reform and Control” ought to be required reading for every individual in the next Republican presidency. Trump might still be in the Oval Office if he had understood the absolute necessity for a GOP chief executive to control the bureaucrats.