December 21, 2021

BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: He “has been the topic of more songs, hymns and symphonies than any other figure in history. [His] followers innovated and changed the nature of music forever, and musicians and singers in every musical style continue to sing about him.”

And that’s just one of dozens of amazing facts about Jesus documented and compiled by J. Warner Wallace in his “Person of Interest.” It’s doubly amazing because, even in this most secular age ever, and no matter your particular opinion of Him, Jesus remains the single most influential individual who ever lived.

Just think: If you were writing a story about a guy you wanted to be remembered 2,000 years later, would you have his birth be to a couple of poor peasants in a backwater land of the greatest empire the world had ever seen and in a stall with a bunch of horses and cows? Merry Christmas to all of my Instapundit friends, critics, and skeptics. I treasure all of you.