January 18, 2022

BABBIT WAS TRYING TO STOP THE VIOLENCE WHEN SHE WAS KILLED: New January 6 video footage analyzed by The Epoch Times shows Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit pleading with demonstrators to stop breaking windows and vandalizing property in the moments immediately prior to being shot dead.

“Video shot by John Sullivan, also known as Jayden X, shows that Babbitt tried to stop the violence against the Speaker’s Lobby at least four times before she climbed into a broken window and was shot by U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd. At one point, she was so distressed at the violence, she was jumping up and down in frustration,” Epoch’s Joseph Hanneman reports.