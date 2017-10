B-1B AND SLAM EAGLES ON A PRACTICE BOMB RUN: It was practice, but the B-1B dropped a live bomb. The Slam Eagle is the South Korean F-15K, a specially modified F-15E Strike Eagle.

The bombing exercise recorded by the USAF photo was one of several Korean peninsula show of force operations conducted in mid-September. The most dramatic show of force occurred on September 23 when B-1Bs and F-15C escorts flew in international air space over the Sea of Japan east of North Korea.